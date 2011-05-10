Bicentennial of Battle of Tippecanoe November 5-7

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (AP) — The bicentennial of the Battle of Tippecanoe will
be observed next month with guided tours of the battlefield, military
drills, historic re-enactments and other events at Tippecanoe Battlefield
Park and Prophetstown State Park.
The battle 200 years ago near the confluence of the Tippecanoe and Wabash
Rivers northeast of Lafayette pitted 1,000 U.S. soldiers under the direction
of territorial Gov. William Henry Harrison against a confederation of at
least 13 tribes under the direction of the Shawnee leader known as “The
Prophet.” Thirty-seven American soldiers and an unknown number of Native
Americans died.
The event will feature scheduled activities and educational programs at both
locations on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, including guided tours of the
battlefield, military drills, demonstrations by historic re-enactors,
traditional crafts demonstrations, Native American dancing, and
presentations on archaeology and ecology. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on
Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday
A formal commemoration ceremony and wreath-laying will take place on Nov. 7
at 10 a.m., at Tippecanoe Battlefield Park.
Gate admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-16, and covers
access for one day to both Tippecanoe Battlefield Park and Historic
Prophetstown during event hours on Nov. 5 and 6. Admission to Tippecanoe
Battlefield Park for the commemoration ceremony on Nov. 7 is free.
Visitors are encouraged to park at Prophetstown State Park because limited
parking is available at Tippecanoe Battlefield Park. A free shuttle bus will
transport people between properties. Prophetstown State Park is at 4112 E.
State Road 225, West Lafayette, 47906.
