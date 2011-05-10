Bicentennial of Battle of Tippecanoe November 5-7

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (AP) — The bicentennial of the Battle of Tippecanoe will be observed next month with guided tours of the battlefield, military drills, historic re-enactments and other events at Tippecanoe Battlefield Park and Prophetstown State Park.

The battle 200 years ago near the confluence of the Tippecanoe and Wabash Rivers northeast of Lafayette pitted 1,000 U.S. soldiers under the direction of territorial Gov. William Henry Harrison against a confederation of at least 13 tribes under the direction of the Shawnee leader known as “The Prophet.” Thirty-seven American soldiers and an unknown number of Native Americans died.

The event will feature scheduled activities and educational programs at both locations on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5-6, including guided tours of the battlefield, military drills, demonstrations by historic re-enactors, traditional crafts demonstrations, Native American dancing, and presentations on archaeology and ecology. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

A formal commemoration ceremony and wreath-laying will take place on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., at Tippecanoe Battlefield Park.

Gate admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-16, and covers access for one day to both Tippecanoe Battlefield Park and Historic Prophetstown during event hours on Nov. 5 and 6. Admission to Tippecanoe Battlefield Park for the commemoration ceremony on Nov. 7 is free.

Visitors are encouraged to park at Prophetstown State Park because limited parking is available at Tippecanoe Battlefield Park. A free shuttle bus will transport people between properties. Prophetstown State Park is at 4112 E. State Road 225, West Lafayette, 47906.

www.tippecanoehistory.org