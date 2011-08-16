Shirley Heinze Trust exhibit to open at Museum

The 30th anniversary of the Shirley Heinze Land Trust is the topic of a new exhibit opening August 20 at the Westchester Township History Museum.

Join Shirley Heinze Land Trust Executive Director Kris Krouse and exhibit curator Ron Trigg at the opening. The exhibit will run through Sept. 30. The museum is housed in the Brown Mansion located at 700 W. Porter Avenue, Chesterton, and is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

The Shirley Heinze Land Trust works to protect and restore ecologically significant natural areas in Northwest Indiana. The organization also offers educational hikes and public programs to educate people of all ages about the value of land conservation. The Land Trust has also published four books of environmental interest.

The Land Trust was endowed as a charitable trust in 1981 by Mr. and Mrs. Robert Seidner and named in honor of Indiana Dunes activist and conservationist Dr. Shirley Heinze, an Ogden Dunes resident who died in 1978.

Over the past 30 years, more than 1,200 acres of natural land covering the entire spectrum of natural communities in the region have been protected. The land trust has transferred many properties to partner organizations and has contributed to the acquisition of land by other conservation entities, including such treasures as Hoosier Prairie and Moraine Nature Preserve.

Visitors to the museum will also have the opportunity to view the museum’s temporary exhibit, “Art of the Dunes: An Enduring Tradition,” through August 28. The museum store will be open as well.

The Westchester Township History Museum is an educational and cultural service of Westchester Public Library. Groups may make reservations for tours by calling the museum at 983-9715.