At 7:39 a.m. local time, they were just men in uniform, many of them just
boys. Not quite awake maybe, maybe hung over, flush from last night’s poker
game or busted, thinking about Christmas leave, that nurse on the beach,
Sunday supper back home.
At 7:40 a.m., they were the last-ditchers of a forlorn hope, swarmed,
swamped, fighting shipboard infernos, unloosing desperately at the Japanese
aircraft from the AA batteries or pot-shotting defiantly on the ground with
small arms, tending the wounded, bleeding, burning.
The butcher’s bill: 2,389 servicemen and civilians killed—1,177 of them
interred forever in the bowels of USS Arizona when it exploded
catastrophically at its moorings on Battleship Row—and another 1,178
wounded.
Today, 70 years later, the survivors have gathered again at this haunted
place, old men now and frail, to exorcise their ghosts, or commune with
them.
Chesterton Town Manager Bernie Doyle knows many of them. As a ranger in the
National Park Service, he had his first tour of duty at the USS Arizona
Memorial in the 1990s, then served a second (2002-06) as chief of operations
there (since re-named the World War II Valor in the Pacific National
Monument).
“At Pearl Harbor it’s always Dec. 7,” Doyle says. “When you go to work, when
you wake up in the morning, it’s Dec. 7, 1941. You see the same vistas the
soldiers and sailors saw, the same blue skies. You smell the same salt of
the ocean. And the same smell of the oil. The USS Arizona is still
leaking fuel oil, four to eight quarts a day. The survivors call it black
tears.”
Some 1.5 million people visit the National Monument every year, 4,500 every
day from around the world, some of them—though not so many any
more—survivors.
“They all tell the identical story but also a different one,” Doyle says.
“The key events are pretty much the same. They remember seeing Japanese
aircraft coming over, thinking they’re U.S. planes on maneuver. They
remember disbelieving an attack was even possible, until the first
explosions. That’s the common thread but then it breaks off into the role
they personally played that morning. And those stories are as varied as
could possibly be. ‘That’s where I was, I was on guard duty,’ or “I was at
Hickham’ or ‘I was at mess.’”
The responsibility shouldered by NPS rangers who keep this shrine is a great
one, Doyle says. “A lot of the visitors are tourists. They’re in Hawaii on
vacation, to have a good time. So when they come to the USS Arizona
Memorial, they need to go through a decompression process, so to speak,
especially the younger generation who have such a compressed view of the
war. They see an orientation film first that sets the tone, that tells why
Japan felt compelled to attack and how the U.S. reacted to the attack.”
Still, Doyle says, “It’s the human story most people want to talk about,”
not the U.S. oil embargo against Japan, not the strategic emergence of
carrier task forces, not the conspiracy theories. The visitors want to
feel this place, to honor it in their hearts. “You have to give them
their space, especially those of the Greatest Generation, you have to give
them time to reflect on what was likely the seminal event in their lives,
along with the Great Depression.”
As chief of operations at the USS Arizona Memorial, Doyle oversaw the
activities of a host of personnel: the law enforcement and interpretive
rangers, the historians, the technicians, the curators. But he was also a
member of a three-man dive team tasked with laying to rest the remains of
USS Arizona crewmen—some 300 survived the battleship’s demise—who
wish at the end to find peace with their fallen comrades. That service is
conducted in privacy, after hours, with full military honors, a 21-gun
salute volleyed by a USMC firing squad, the colors trooped by a naval honor
guard. The dive team then enters the water and places a sealed urn
containing the crewman’s ashes in the No. 4 barbette, the circular armored
plating protecting the 14-inch gun’s turret. “It’s always emotional,” Doyle
says. “It’s the most rewarding thing I ever did in my career with the
National Park Service.”
The survivors’ memories are long, Doyle says, and often bitter. “There’s
still a lot of animosity against the Japanese, not because they were our
enemies but because they prosecuted a sneak attack. ‘It was unfair,’ the
survivors say. That caused more animosity against the Japanese than anything
else.”
Yet in his time at the USS Arizona Memorial, Doyle was privileged to
witness the beginnings of a reconciliation between the men who survived the
attack on Dec. 7 and those who made it, as his good friend Dick Fiske, a
USMC bugler on the bridge of the USS West Virginia when it took a
torpedo amidships—killing Capt. Mervyn Bennion—took the hand of Lt. Zenji
Abe, an aviator who flew a Val dive bomber in the second wave and was one of
the handful of Japanese aviators who survived the war. Abe returned to Japan
and established a fund which, every month, paid for roses to be laid at the
USS Arizona Memorial. “Those roses symbolically represented everyone
who lost his life that day and then Dick would play Taps,” Doyle said. “I
recall Dick’s saying, ‘Let’s see if we can’t bring the hostilities to an end
after 50 years.’ Dick was genuinely reconciled.”
What were Abe’s own feelings about the attack? “I never got that far into
his psyche,” Doyle says. “But he would say that there’s no nobility in war,
that it was futile and he was just happy to be alive.”
In general, Doyle adds, “The Japanese felt they were serving the Emperor.
They felt Japan’s self-interests were being threatened by an expanding U.S.
They felt they were serving a noble cause.”
Only 55 Japanese airmen lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor,
against 2,400 Americans. The two-hour, two-wave attack did succeed in
sinking a pair of battleships—the USS Arizona and the USS Oklahoma—yet
six other battleships damaged were repaired and later returned to service,
along with three light cruisers and two destroyers. The U.S. Navy’s own
carriers, the main prize, were on patrol at the time and escaped unscathed
and just seven months later, on June 4, 1942, three of them would put paid
to four of the six Japanese carriers which launched the attack.
Today, at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, veterans,
VIPs, heads of state, even celebrities, are marking the 70th anniversary of
the attack in ceremonies and events which took the better part of a year to
plan and organize, Doyle says.
Yet what Doyle remembers most poignantly of his days at the USS Arizona
Memorial is the first time he stood there alone, over the water, at night,
thinking of the crewmen entombed forever below the waves. “It was an intense
reflection on my part, how the ship symbolizes this nation’s entry into a
war which cost 55 million lives. It was a haunting experience. It’s a
haunting place. NPS staff come and go. But when you’re there, you’re a
temporary steward of something very special.”