Remember to check
the Chesterton Tribune the first Friday of each month for the What’s
Next Question.
March’s What’s Next
Question will appear in the Chesterton Tribune today, Friday, March
1.
Patrons may make a
copy of the ad for free in the Serials Department at Thomas Library, 200 W.
Indiana Ave., Chesterton. Answers can be submitted to the What’s Next
Question box at the Thomas Library Circulation desk. The deadline will be
the last Sunday of the month, March 31. The winner will receive a $20 Barnes
and Noble card.
WPL’s What’s Next
Question for February was “Approximately how many people got married in the
United States in 2009?” According to the National Center for Health
Statistics, 2,077,000 people got married in the U.S. in 2009, with several
thousand getting married on Valentine’s Day.
Visit
http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr58/nvsr58_25.htm
to verify. The best
guess February winner declined to be named.
February has also
been a time to share your love of reading at WPL. The annual winter reading
program, Read for the Love of Chocolate is near its end. The last day to
turn in a review form is tomorrow, Saturday, March 2. Congratulations to all
the winners and thanks to all the participants!
For answers to your
reference questions, please visit or call the Reference desk at Thomas
Library. Staff will help you find the answers. For more information about
the What’s Next Question or other programs and events, please call the
library at 926-7696.