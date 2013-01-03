Remember to check the Chesterton Tribune the first Friday of each month for the What’s Next Question.

March’s What’s Next Question will appear in the Chesterton Tribune today, Friday, March 1.

Patrons may make a copy of the ad for free in the Serials Department at Thomas Library, 200 W. Indiana Ave., Chesterton. Answers can be submitted to the What’s Next Question box at the Thomas Library Circulation desk. The deadline will be the last Sunday of the month, March 31. The winner will receive a $20 Barnes and Noble card.

WPL’s What’s Next Question for February was “Approximately how many people got married in the United States in 2009?” According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 2,077,000 people got married in the U.S. in 2009, with several thousand getting married on Valentine’s Day.

Visit http://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr58/nvsr58_25.htm

to verify. The best guess February winner declined to be named.

February has also been a time to share your love of reading at WPL. The annual winter reading program, Read for the Love of Chocolate is near its end. The last day to turn in a review form is tomorrow, Saturday, March 2. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all the participants!

For answers to your reference questions, please visit or call the Reference desk at Thomas Library. Staff will help you find the answers. For more information about the What’s Next Question or other programs and events, please call the library at 926-7696.