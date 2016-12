A seat on the Board of Trustees of the Westchester Public Library has opened and the Porter County Council is seeking applicants.

Persons who wish to be considered for the seat—which needs to be filled starting in April—should obtain an application either at the County Council’s office at 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 207, in Valparaiso; or by visiting www.porterco.org under the County Council tab.

Applications must be received no later than Friday, March 8.