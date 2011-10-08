Whistleblower videotaping ban clears Indiana House panel

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taking videos and photos at Indiana farms and factories without permission would be a crime under a proposal endorsed by a state House committee.

Bill sponsor Rep. Bill Friend of Macy says the measure is aimed at stopping overzealous activists from defaming farms and businesses with misleading videos.

The Indianapolis Star reports Rep. Sheila Klinker of Lafayette opposes the bill because of concerns that it would prevent exposure of misconduct such as puppy mills where dogs are kept in bad conditions or neglected horses.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor to photograph or video the businesses unless the images are given to law enforcement or a regulatory agency within 48 hours.

The House agriculture committee voted 9-3 Thursday to advance the bill to the full House.