Whistleblower videotaping ban clears Indiana House panel

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — Taking videos and photos at Indiana farms and factories without
permission would be a crime under a proposal endorsed by a state House
committee.
Bill sponsor
Rep. Bill Friend of Macy says the measure is aimed at stopping
overzealous activists from defaming farms and businesses with misleading
videos.
The
Indianapolis Star reports Rep. Sheila Klinker of Lafayette opposes the
bill because of concerns that it would prevent exposure of misconduct
such as puppy mills where dogs are kept in bad conditions or neglected
horses.
The bill
would make it a misdemeanor to photograph or video the businesses unless
the images are given to law enforcement or a regulatory agency within 48
hours.
The House
agriculture committee voted 9-3 Thursday to advance the bill to the full
House.