TOM DAVIES,

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana legislative committee has endorsed a bill that would specifically allow the state's public schools to teach creationism in science classes.

The Senate Education Committee voted 8-2 Wednesday to send the proposal to the full Senate.

Committee Chairman Dennis Kruse of Auburn says he sponsored the bill because he believes creationism should be taught among the theories on the development of life. He says the bill would make the teaching of creationism along with evolution an option and not a requirement for school districts.

Purdue University science education professor John Staver told the committee that teaching creationism is clearly unconstitutional and that all the people of Indiana will get from the proposal are legal bills and wasted effort.