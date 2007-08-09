INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — An Indiana legislative committee has endorsed a bill that would
specifically allow the state's public schools to teach creationism in
science classes.
The Senate
Education Committee voted 8-2 Wednesday to send the proposal to the full
Senate.
Committee
Chairman Dennis Kruse of Auburn says he sponsored the bill because he
believes creationism should be taught among the theories on the
development of life. He says the bill would make the teaching of
creationism along with evolution an option and not a requirement for
school districts.
Purdue
University science education professor John Staver told the committee that
teaching creationism is clearly unconstitutional and that all the people
of Indiana will get from the proposal are legal bills and wasted effort.