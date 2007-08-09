Tallian bill would allow alcohol in State Park

The Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow private vendors to sell alcohol at dining facilities in state parks, including the Indiana Dunes State Park.

State Senator Karen Tallian, D-Portage, authored Senate Bill 61, which would allow an inn or dining room operator to sell alcohol on property owned or managed by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as long as a permit has been acquired.

The bill received bipartisan support in the Senate with a vote of 41-9.

The bill is specifically designed to attract private operators to the Indiana Dunes State Park pavilion in Northwest Indiana, which has been bypassed by private operators in the past because of its no-alcohol rule.

“There is an opportunity to make an investment in restoring the Dunes State Park pavilion and allowing alcohol would increase the options for attracting vendors who would operate a dining facility there,” said Tallian.

“I know many residents and visitors would like to make use of the pavilion for events and special occasions, and I hope we can help make that happen through this legislation.”

Tallian said she was pleased by the bipartisan support of the bill and the positive impact it will have on the recreation opportunities along Lake Michigan.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.