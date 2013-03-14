Tallian and Pelath to meet with constituents at Chesterton Town Hall Saturday

This Saturday, Indiana State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, and State Rep. Scott Pelath, D-Michigan City, will be arriving at Chesterton Town Hall at 11 a.m. to inform local citizens of what’s happening in the Indiana Legislative Assembly this year and hear their concerns.

Tallian traditionally holds town hall style meetings with other representatives from Duneland. Pelath, who now represents portions of Westchester, Pine and Jackson townships, is also the House Minority Leader this year.

“These meetings give us a chance to update residents about the Legislature’s progress on issues like job creation, improving our schools, and helping Indiana’s middle class,” Pelath said. “In addition, these meetings give us the opportunity to hear from our constituents about what we should be doing in state government. I encourage everyone to attend and meet with Sen. Tallian and myself.”

Chesterton Town Hall is located at 726 Broadway near the 8th Street intersection.

The two legislators will also hold another meeting at the Beverly Shores Town Hall at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23.