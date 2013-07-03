Suit says BMV overcharged Indiana residents by millions

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — Indiana's Bureau of Motor Vehicles violated state law by
"systematically" overcharging state residents by tens of millions of
dollars for driver's licenses, a lawsuit filed Thursday alleges.
The complaint,
filed in Marion Superior Court, contends the BMV charged drivers under age
75 between $4 and $7 more than state law allows when they obtained or
renewed licenses.
Indianapolis
attorney Irwin B. Levin has asked the court to approve class-action status
for the suit, which seeks a return of the alleged overcharges. He told The
Indianapolis Star the BMV allegedly violated state law in settling on how
much to charge for driver's licenses.
"There is
specific authority for how much they can charge and what they did instead
was, apparently, just made up a number," Levin said. "They just
disregarded it."
Based on the
calculations of his law firm, Cohen & Malad, Levin said Hoosiers may have
been overcharged as much as $30 million to $40 million, but added that
it's up to state officials to provide financial figures.
BMV spokesman
Dennis Rosebrough said he had not seen the complaint and the agency would
not comment until officials review the allegations.
Levin's suit
alleges that in 2012 alone, 2.2 million Indiana driver's licenses expired
and required renewal. If all those licenses were renewed and drivers were
overcharged by the lowest amount alleged in the suit, the BMV would have
collected $8.8 million more than allowed by law.
Indiana
currently has more than 4 million licensed drivers, according to the suit.
Levin said
that if the suit is successful and the court certifies a class of victims,
a notice of a possible refund will be sent "to everyone who the state
indicates has paid for a driver's license for the past six years."
He said his
law firm is investigating whether other state agencies may be overcharging
residents.
"We are
involved in an active of investigation of the fees in the state, but this
is the only one I am aware of at this time," Levin said.
