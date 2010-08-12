Stomach flu is not the flu, but washing hands can prevent both from spreading

Winter is the season for flu, but state health officials want to remind
Hoosiers the “stomach flu” is not actually influenza. However, both can be
prevented.
“This time of year, we hear a lot of talk about the flu and we want to be
sure the public understands the difference between influenza and what is
commonly called the stomach flu,” said Pam Pontones, state epidemiologist at
the Indiana State Department of Health. “We want to help the public prevent
both illnesses, but to do so, they need to understand the differences.”
According to Pontones, viral gastroenteritis, or the “stomach flu” is not
actually flu at all. It is a viral infection of the intestinal tract. It is
spread through eating or drinking contaminated food or drink or by close
contact with an infected person.
“Influenza vaccinations do not protect against viral gastroenteritis (or the
stomach flu),” Pontones said. “Prevention does include frequent hand
washing, but also disinfecting contaminated surfaces, promptly washing
soiled clothing and avoid preparing food if ill with gastrointestinal
symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting.”
On the other hand, influenza proper or the “the flu” is a viral infection of
the respiratory tract, Pontones said. Influenza is spread by respiratory
droplets from close contact with infected persons or contact with
contaminated surfaces or objects. Infection can occur when influenza viruses
contact the eyes, mouth, or nose, and possibly through inhaling droplets
from a sneeze or cough. Sometimes people may become infected by touching
surfaces or objects contaminated with influenza viruses and then touching
their eyes, mouth, or nose.
“The best defense against influenza is to get vaccinated,” Pontones said.
“In addition, individuals should be sure to practice frequent, thorough hand
washing and avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth. When possible, of
course, they should stay away from known infected persons.”
Dec. 5-11 is National Hand Washing Awareness Week. Regular and thorough hand
washing in warm, soapy water is a great way to prevent the spread of many
illnesses, including viral gastroenteritis and influenza.
“Whenever you are ill, whether with viral gastroenteritis, influenza, or any
other contagious disease, it is important for you to stay home from school
or work,” Pontones said. “Staying home will not only help you get the rest
you need, but will also keep you from spreading your illness to others.”
Signs of Viral Gastroenteritis (“Stomach Flu”): abdominal cramps,
vomiting, watery diarrhea, fever (usually slight), headache, and fatigue.
Signs of Influenza (“the Flu”): fever 101 degrees Fahrenheit or greater,
headache, fatigue, cough, muscle aches, sore throat.
“In the coming months, many people will be getting together with families
and friends to celebrate the holidays,” Pontones said. “Staying healthy and
not spreading disease is one of the best gifts you can give them.”