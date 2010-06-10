INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state government took in 5.8 percent more in tax revenue in September compared to a year ago, but collections came in less than the most recent forecast.

The state Budget Agency reported Tuesday that Indiana collected $1.16 billion in September. That’s $29 million below the most recent forecast and about $108 million less than projected in the budget lawmakers passed in 2009.

Budget Director Adam Horst says individual income tax collections were up 3.7 percent in September from a year earlier, with sales tax revenue up 5.8 percent.

Gov. Mitch Daniels has ordered 15 percent cuts in state agency spending for the fiscal year that began in July, and the state is spending its reserves to help make up for the revenue shortfalls.