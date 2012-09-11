State Representative Scott Pelath of Michigan City to serve as Democrat House leader

Indiana House Democrats have selected State Rep. Scott Pelath, D-Michigan City, as their leader for the 118th Indiana General Assembly.

Caucus members chose State Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, to serve as House Democratic Floor Leader and State Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, to continue as House Democratic Caucus Chair.

“I am humbled by my colleagues’ decision to serve as their leader, and I promise to do everything in my power to ensure that Democrats have a voice in the upcoming session of the General Assembly,” Pelath said after his selection on Thursday.

“We are here to participate in this process on behalf of Hoosiers who want to see our children get the education they deserve, all families get access to affordable health care, and all Hoosiers get jobs and keep them,” Pelath added. “Our core issues of jobs and education will not change, and we stand ready to work with the majority party to see the realization of these goals.”

Pelath has represented the 9th District in Northwest Indiana, which includes part of Duneland, since 1998. He works as a human resources director at the Swanson Center in Michigan City. Prior to coming to the Indiana House, Pelath served as an aide to U.S. Rep. Tim Roemer from 1992 to 1997. He received his B.S. degree in public affairs from Indiana University. Pelath and his wife Kim have two daughters: Israel and Isabella.