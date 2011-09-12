State makes it easier for Ivy Tech students to transfer credits to 4 year schools

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission for Higher Education (CHE) has approved a new general education core transfer certificate that will provide Ivy Tech students a consistent set of general education requirements to prepare for successful transfer to Indiana’s public four-year colleges.

The creation and approval of this new certificate program - to be offered on campus as well as online - is based on a core set of competencies, published by the Association of American Colleges and Universities, which most institutions have adopted.

The certificate is divided into seven components with most of the courses being drawn from the Core Transfer Library, thus guaranteeing transferability.

The goal of the new program is to not only create a common set of general education core requirements for Ivy Tech students to enhance transfer opportunities, but also prepare completers for success at a 4-year university as they continue their education. The program will serve two groups of Ivy Tech students: those who are unsure about which major or institution to pursue and those that have clear career goals and intend to complete an associate degree.

“We commend the Commission for taking this step to continue to create a seamless higher education system in Indiana,” said Ivy Tech President Thomas J. Snyder. “It is a measure that provides for another affordable option allowing Hoosiers to start their journey via the community college. It is yet another way to provide a pathway which results in a credential that has value in our higher education system.”

Teresa Lubbers, Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education, added, “Hoosier students will benefit from Ivy Tech’s efforts to make transfer more seamless, and it’s an important part of our state’s ongoing focus on improving college completion.”

Ivy Tech students who are unsure about their specific educational path, but intend to transfer to a four-year college, will be able to enroll directly into the general education core transfer certificate program instead of an associate degree program. Upon completion, students can either transfer to a four-year college or enroll in an associate degree program.

On the other hand, those Ivy Tech students who are enrolled in a transfer-oriented associate degree program will benefit from a more cohesive set of foundation courses, which were developed by a cross-disciplinary team of Ivy Tech faculty plus representatives of some Indiana public university transfer partners.

In developing the certificate program, Ivy Tech streamlined its general education requirements by narrowing the choice of courses that can fulfill the curricular components, which may lead to higher rates of certificate completion.

The general education core transfer certificate is solely intended to satisfy transfer objectives and is not meant to prepare students for direct entry into the workforce.

