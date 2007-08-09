State Fair to closely monitor hogs for illness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say they’re taking extra precautions at the Indiana State Fair to monitor hogs for signs of illness following a recent increase in sick hogs at the state’s county fairs.

State Board of Animal Health spokeswoman Denise Derrer tells WIBC-FM that all hogs brought to the State Fair that begins Friday will have their temperature taken on arrival. Any hogs with a temperature above 105 degrees will be sent home immediately.

Derrer says the state agency has seen an increase in animals at county fairs that appear to be sick, but nothing has been confirmed.

The most recent case occurred Tuesday when the swine barn at the Monroe County Fair in Bloomington was shut down following a possible flu outbreak among both hogs and humans.