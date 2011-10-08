INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — A section of newly opened Interstate 69 in southwestern Indiana
that was built atop an old coal mine has sunk several inches and will need
repairs in the months ahead, a state highway official said.
Indiana opened
the first 67 miles of the Evansville-to-Indianapolis highway in November
from Evansville to Crane about 25 miles southwest of Bloomington. State
transportation officials had long expected some settling along portions of
the highway built over old coal-mining areas in Gibson and Pike counties.
Indiana
Department of Transportation spokesman Will Wingfield told the Evansville
Courier & Press that a 250-foot section of I-69 in Pike County that leads
up to the Patoka River Bridge has sunk several inches, but currently poses
no dangers for motorists.
He said that
section will be fixed in the coming months, although a timetable for
repairs hadn't been set.
"Even though
I-69 is now open to traffic, construction is not completed. INDOT's
maintenance and construction personnel that have been monitoring this, and
the settlement is not an issue that requires an immediate response,"
Wingfield said.
He said the
section that's settled was paved with dark asphalt designed to be more
flexible than concrete.
Wingfield said
the lead-up to the Patoka River Bridge was mined just before the highway's
construction and transportation officials said that may have caused the
sinking.
INDOT will
work with its contractors to make repairs, which he said could entail
something as simple as sealing the pavement and adding additional asphalt
layers.
As the state
prepared its plans for the 142-mile highway extension, its project team
studied soil samples and contractors performed a process called "deep
dynamic compaction" that involved dropping a 15-ton weight from 30 feet in
the air.
Contractors
used dark asphalt rather than lighter-colored concrete to pave those
sections.
State
officials plan to open the next segment of the highway — a 27-mile stretch
from Crane to Bloomington — by late 2014, bringing the highway to 94
miles.