Sign up for 'Do Not Call' list; deadline Tuesday

Hoosiers who appreciate telephone privacy have until the next quarterly deadline of Feb. 19 to register their number with the state’s Do-Not-Call list.

Attorney General Greg Zoeller said consumers can register their residential landline, cell, VOIP or prepaid wireless numbers and the updated list will take effect April 1, 2013.

“The Do-Not-Call registry provides consumers with one more tool to block annoying telemarketing calls and text messages,” Zoeller said. “It’s important to remember that if your number is on the list and you receive a sales call or text message it’s likely a scam. You can then file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office which will investigate and work to get the violators stopped.”

Indiana's Do-Not-Call registry is updated quarterly on the first of each January, April, July and October. Out-of-state area codes can also be added as long as the billing address is located in Indiana.

People do not need to re-register unless their addresses have changed. To sign up or to confirm a number is already on the registry, visit www.IndianaConsumer.com or call 1-888-834-9969.

Since Indiana's Do-Not-Call law went into effect Jan. 1, 2002, the Attorney General's Office has obtained 302 settlements with or judgments against telemarketers resulting in awards of penalties and costs totaling more than $15.8 million.

For information about the Attorney General’s action plan regarding Do-Not-Call violators and robocalls visit http://www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/2976.htm

Consumers can also sign-up for the national Do-Not-Call list by visiting www.donotcall.gov

or by calling 888-382-1222 from the phone they wish to register.

Zoeller said the federal Do-Not-Call law is not as strict as Indiana’s law, but registering can afford consumers further protection from unwanted calls or text messages.