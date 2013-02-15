Sign up for 'Do Not Call' list; deadline Tuesday

Hoosiers who appreciate telephone privacy have until the next quarterly
deadline of Feb. 19 to register their number with the state’s Do-Not-Call
list.
Attorney General Greg Zoeller said consumers can register their residential
landline, cell, VOIP or prepaid wireless numbers and the updated list will
take effect April 1, 2013.
“The Do-Not-Call registry provides consumers with one more tool to block
annoying telemarketing calls and text messages,” Zoeller said. “It’s
important to remember that if your number is on the list and you receive a
sales call or text message it’s likely a scam. You can then file a complaint
with the Attorney General’s office which will investigate and work to get
the violators stopped.”
Indiana's Do-Not-Call registry is updated quarterly on the first of each
January, April, July and October. Out-of-state area codes can also be added
as long as the billing address is located in Indiana.
People do not need to re-register unless their addresses have changed. To
sign up or to confirm a number is already on the registry, visit
www.IndianaConsumer.com or call 1-888-834-9969.
Since Indiana's Do-Not-Call law went into effect Jan. 1, 2002, the Attorney
General's Office has obtained 302 settlements with or judgments against
telemarketers resulting in awards of penalties and costs totaling more than
$15.8 million.
For information about the Attorney General’s action plan regarding
Do-Not-Call violators and robocalls visit
http://www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/2976.htm
Consumers can also sign-up for the national Do-Not-Call list by visiting
www.donotcall.gov
or by calling 888-382-1222 from the phone they wish to register.
Zoeller said the federal Do-Not-Call law is not as strict as Indiana’s law,
but registering can afford consumers further protection from unwanted calls
or text messages.