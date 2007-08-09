Senate panel approves statewide smoking ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Senate committee has approved a statewide
smoking ban for Indiana businesses, despite objections over its exemptions
for casinos and private clubs.
The Senate Policy Committee voted 8-2 on Wednesday, sending the plan to the
full Senate.
The measure includes exemptions for the state’s gaming industry, tobacco
stores, hookah bars and private clubs such as VWF halls.
Supporters and opponents called the selective carve-outs “hypocritical” and
bad policy. The proposal’s authors acknowledged it wasn’t a prefect plan,
but said it was the best they could do given the state’s political
atmosphere and the gaming industry’s clout.
Lawmakers voted after listening to four hours of testimony from bar owners,
doctors who said a partial smoking ban was better than no ban, and relatives
of people killed by lung cancer.