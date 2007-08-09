Public hearing Thursday on Indian 49 / 400N interchange

The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on a
proposed interchange at Ind. 49 and C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Valparaiso High School cafeteria, 2727 N. Campbell
St.
The preferred alternative is a diamond interchange with roundabouts at the
ramp intersections with C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road, INDOT said. “The ramps
would be laid out the same as the diamond interchange but instead of the
traditional four-legged intersections at the end of the ramps, there would
be two roundabouts.”
As part of the project, a portion of Ind. 49 would be upgraded to function
as a freeway, INDOT said.
Preliminary design plans are available for review at the Valparaiso Public
Library, 103 Jefferson St.
The event will feature an open-house session beginning at 5 p.m. followed by
a formal presentation at 6 p.m. Then the public comment session will begin,
immediately after the formal presentation.