Public hearing Thursday on Indian 49 / 400N interchange

The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on a proposed interchange at Ind. 49 and C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Valparaiso High School cafeteria, 2727 N. Campbell St.

The preferred alternative is a diamond interchange with roundabouts at the ramp intersections with C.R. 400N/Vale Park Road, INDOT said. “The ramps would be laid out the same as the diamond interchange but instead of the traditional four-legged intersections at the end of the ramps, there would be two roundabouts.”

As part of the project, a portion of Ind. 49 would be upgraded to function as a freeway, INDOT said.

Preliminary design plans are available for review at the Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson St.

The event will feature an open-house session beginning at 5 p.m. followed by a formal presentation at 6 p.m. Then the public comment session will begin, immediately after the formal presentation.