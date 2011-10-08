INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The owner of one of the homes that
exploded in Indianapolis said Monday that a problem furnace could be to
blame for the blast that killed two people and damaged dozens of homes so
severely officials say they must be demolished.
John Shirley,
50, of Noblesville, told The Associated Press that his daughter sent him a
text message last week complaining that the furnace in the home where she
lives with her mother and her mother's boyfriend had gone out and required
them to stay at hotel.
But Shirley
also said when he asked if the furnace had been fixed, his daughter said
yes, and he wasn't aware of any additional problems until he heard from
his daughter again Sunday morning.
"I get a text
from my daughter saying 'Dad, our home is gone. Then I called my ex-wife
and she said what happened," he said.
His ex-wife,
Monserrate Shirley, declined to comment Monday.
A spokeswoman
for Citizens Energy gas company said the utility didn't receive any
reports about a faulty furnace at the home. But spokeswoman Sarah
Holsapple also said the homeowner wouldn't necessarily report such a
problem to the gas company. And if the homeowner hired someone to fix the
furnace, that person also wouldn't need to tell the utility.
Investigators
said they have not determined a cause for the Saturday night blast that
sparked a massive fire, blew out windows, collapsed ceilings and shook
homes up to three miles away. Public Safety Director Troy Riggs said the
search for answers could take some time and investigators will treat the
area as a crime scene until they rule out foul play.
Much of the
investigation so far has focused on natural gas. A utility spokesman said
workers have been inspecting mains in the neighborhood but have detected
no leaks so far.
The blast
forced about 200 people out of their homes in the once-tidy neighborhood
of one- and two-story single-family houses.
Some were
allowed to return Sunday, and others were able to retrieve a few
belongings. But officials have estimated about 30 homes will need to be
demolished.
Indianapolis
code enforcement officials met Monday with homeowners at a nearby church
to discuss the status of their homes. Residents were given information
about insurance and demolition procedures and how to make arrangements to
visit their homes for an hour to collect belongings.
Mark Karnes,
whose house is four doors down from the blast site and suffered severe
structural damage, hoped to retrieve clothes and look for his cat. But he
questioned the wisdom of going back inside the house given the extent of
the damage.
"Because the
walls bowed out and separated from the ceiling, I don't think it's safe,"
he said.
The blast
flattened the house Shirley co-owns with his ex-wife and one next door
that belongs to second-grade teacher Jennifer Longworth and her husband,
John. The coroner's office has not yet identified the two people killed in
the blast, but a candlelight vigil was held Sunday night at the school
where Jennifer Longworth teaches.
Greenwood
Community Schools Superintendent David Edds said parents organized the
vigil after word of the blast spread. He said school officials assumed the
Longworths were the victims because no one had heard from them and
Jennifer Longworth had not shown up to work at Southwest Elementary
School, where she'd taught for 12 years.
He said
parents organized the vigil and students and teachers were having a hard
time with the loss of the popular teacher.
"We've got
middle school kids and high school kids who may need to see a counselor
because they had her in class and she was that important to them," he
said.
John Shirley
said Jennifer Longworth was quiet but funny and her husband was a huge
Colts fan who maintained a garden of beautiful wildflowers along the side
of the house.
"They were
just very sweet people," he said.
Indiana real
estate records show Shirley's house had been for sale for a year until it
was taken off the market in March.