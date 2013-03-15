Moseley vows toll continue to fight for Hoosier steel industry despite GOP blocks

Indiana State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, vowed Thursday to continue
fighting for legislation that would assist Indiana’s steel industry, even as
he says Republicans who control the Statehouse continue to reject those
efforts.
Moseley attempted to ignite debate on the issue this week by offering an
amendment that would have provided reduced income tax rates and additional
economic incentives to encourage the manufacture of wind turbine components
using steel produced in the United States in general and Indiana in
particular.
The Republicans who control the Indiana House refused to allow debate or a
vote on the amendment, which was offered to Senate Bill 529, legislation
that calls for creation of an Indiana Office of Energy Development within
the governor’s office.
“They said that my amendment was too similar to legislation I filed for
consideration (House Bill 1193) that didn’t get a hearing in a House
committee earlier this session, and so to consider the matter was against
their rules,” Moseley said. “I fail to understand how the same people who
claim that they are concerned about creating more jobs for Hoosiers can turn
around and refuse to even consider talking about a proposal that will create
a ton of jobs in our country and in this state.”
In recent years, Indiana has expanded its commitment to alternate energy
sources, such as wind power. Moseley noted that commitment is reflected in
the numbers of wind turbines located along Interstate 65 in the northwest
part of the state.
“Those turbines are being built overseas in China and shipped to Indiana for
installation in our state,” Moseley said. “Each one of those turbines
contains 200 tons of plate steel. Why shouldn’t we be manufacturing that
steel here in Indiana, instead of China?”
Senate Bill 529 is designed to consolidate most of the state’s efforts at
expanding alternative energy sources, including proposed incentives to
attract developers to Indiana.
“This is a rapidly growing industry, and we have the potential to take full
advantage of many of the wonderful resources that are within our state’s
boundaries, including the hard-working men and women who produce our steel,”
Moseley said.
Despite the
setback, Moseley said he would continue to pursue passage of his proposal
through the rest of the 2013 legislative session. “I have been working on
this plan for a couple of years now, and I know it is the right thing to
do.”