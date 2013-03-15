Moseley vows toll continue to fight for Hoosier steel industry despite GOP blocks

Indiana State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, vowed Thursday to continue fighting for legislation that would assist Indiana’s steel industry, even as he says Republicans who control the Statehouse continue to reject those efforts.

Moseley attempted to ignite debate on the issue this week by offering an amendment that would have provided reduced income tax rates and additional economic incentives to encourage the manufacture of wind turbine components using steel produced in the United States in general and Indiana in particular.

The Republicans who control the Indiana House refused to allow debate or a vote on the amendment, which was offered to Senate Bill 529, legislation that calls for creation of an Indiana Office of Energy Development within the governor’s office.

“They said that my amendment was too similar to legislation I filed for consideration (House Bill 1193) that didn’t get a hearing in a House committee earlier this session, and so to consider the matter was against their rules,” Moseley said. “I fail to understand how the same people who claim that they are concerned about creating more jobs for Hoosiers can turn around and refuse to even consider talking about a proposal that will create a ton of jobs in our country and in this state.”

In recent years, Indiana has expanded its commitment to alternate energy sources, such as wind power. Moseley noted that commitment is reflected in the numbers of wind turbines located along Interstate 65 in the northwest part of the state.

“Those turbines are being built overseas in China and shipped to Indiana for installation in our state,” Moseley said. “Each one of those turbines contains 200 tons of plate steel. Why shouldn’t we be manufacturing that steel here in Indiana, instead of China?”

Senate Bill 529 is designed to consolidate most of the state’s efforts at expanding alternative energy sources, including proposed incentives to attract developers to Indiana.

“This is a rapidly growing industry, and we have the potential to take full advantage of many of the wonderful resources that are within our state’s boundaries, including the hard-working men and women who produce our steel,” Moseley said.

Despite the setback, Moseley said he would continue to pursue passage of his proposal through the rest of the 2013 legislative session. “I have been working on this plan for a couple of years now, and I know it is the right thing to do.”