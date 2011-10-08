Military cancels deployments for Indiana Guard units

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - More than 900 Indiana National Guard soldiers will not deploy as scheduled this summer because of federal budget issues.

The Journal Gazette reports units from Fort Wayne, New Albany and Scottsburg had their missions canceled because of automatic federal budget cuts and military downsizing.

Capt. Kathryn Elkins says more than 500 members of the 1st Battalion of the 293rd Infantry Division out of Fort Wayne had trained nearly two years for deployment to the Horn of Africa.

About 400 members of the 1st Squadron of the 152nd Cavalry in New Albany and Company D of the 113th Combat Support Battalion in Scottsburg had been scheduled to report to the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

Maj. Gen. R. Martin Umbarger says he’s troubled by the lateness of the announcement.