Lunch Pail Republicans Chair David Fagan—the financial secretary for Operating Engineers Local 150—has sent a letter to all Indiana House Republicans, urging them not to succumb to alleged threats of committee reassignment or primary competition from party leaders, and offering support from the PAC fund for members who come under attack for voting against the so-called “right to work” bill.

“Though the Lunch Pail Republicans PAC was formed to run candidates against incumbents who vote for overreaching legislation like ‘right to work’, we are prepared to use our resources to protect incumbents who are attacked for voting against this bill,” Fagan wrote in the letter. “I implore you to vote based on the merits of this bill, and I assure you that you will not be alone if you vote against it.”

The letter also addressed reports that Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, has indicated that caucus members must vote in favor of the “right to work” bill to communicate their commitment to him, regardless of their feelings on the bill. “‘Right to work’ has serious negative consequences for working families and small businesses, so for it to be framed as a vote of confidence is appalling,” Fagan wrote.

David Fagan serves as chair of the Lunch Pail Republicans, as financial secretary of the 23,000 member International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 150, and as president of the IUOE Indiana State Branch.

Local 150 represents more than 23,000 members in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa in a variety of industries, including construction, construction material production, concrete pumping, steel mill service, slag production, and public works.