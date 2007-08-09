Lunch Pail Republicans Chair David Fagan—the financial secretary for
Operating Engineers Local 150—has sent a letter to all Indiana House
Republicans, urging them not to succumb to alleged threats of committee
reassignment or primary competition from party leaders, and offering support
from the PAC fund for members who come under attack for voting against the
so-called “right to work” bill.
“Though the Lunch Pail Republicans PAC was formed to run candidates against
incumbents who vote for overreaching legislation like ‘right to work’, we
are prepared to use our resources to protect incumbents who are attacked for
voting against this bill,” Fagan wrote in the letter. “I implore you to vote
based on the merits of this bill, and I assure you that you will not be
alone if you vote against it.”
The letter also addressed reports that Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis,
has indicated that caucus members must vote in favor of the “right to work”
bill to communicate their commitment to him, regardless of their feelings on
the bill. “‘Right to work’ has serious negative consequences for working
families and small businesses, so for it to be framed as a vote of
confidence is appalling,” Fagan wrote.
David Fagan serves as chair of the Lunch Pail Republicans, as financial
secretary of the 23,000 member International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE)
Local 150, and as president of the IUOE Indiana State Branch.
Local 150 represents more than 23,000 members in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa
in a variety of industries, including construction, construction material
production, concrete pumping, steel mill service, slag production, and
public works.