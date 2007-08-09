IURC opens new opportunities for Hoosiers to generate their own power

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) recently created new
opportunities for Hoosiers wishing to generate their own power by
dramatically expanding Indiana’s net metering rule.
After seeking public input around the state on the existing net metering
rule, the IURC initiated a formal rulemaking and drafted a new rule that
makes it easier for consumers to take advantage of the service offering.
This initiative stemmed from proposed legislation during the 2010
legislative session.
Net metering is a service offering that allows participants to supplement
their electric usage and mitigate a portion of their cost by installing
renewable energy facilities, such as wind turbines or solar panels. If the
amount the customer received from the utility is less than the amount
delivered to the utility, the customer receives a credit on the next bill
for the difference. The net metering rule applies to all jurisdictional
investor-owned electric utilities.
“By holding public meetings, the IURC heard concerns about the existing
rule,” said Commissioner Carolene Mays, the presiding officer over the
rulemaking. “It was clear the rule could be improved so that more Hoosiers
could participate and take advantage of its benefits.”
Significant changes stemming from the rulemaking include:
•A 9,900-percent increase in the maximum size of an eligible facility from
10 kilowatts to 1 megawatt.
•Expanded eligibility to all customer classes (industrial, commercial, and
residential) from just K-12 schools and residential customers.
•A 900-percent increase in the aggregate sales level under each utility’s
net metering tariff from 0.1 percent to 1 percent of annual kilowatt hour
sales.
“The new net metering rule will stimulate growth within the renewable
industry and make it a more attractive option for those who wish to use
renewable energy in their own backyards,” Mays said.