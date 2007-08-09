IU to offer tuition break for summer classes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University will cut tuition for undergraduates enrolled in summer classes to make college more affordable and decrease the amount of time needed to earn a degree, President Michael McRobbie said Monday.

IU will reduce tuition for in-state students enrolled at any of IU’s seven campuses by 25 percent, and nonresident students will receive an equivalent-dollar reduction in their tuition as well. The discounts take effect next year.

The savings for students taking a full summer course load could range from more than $700 at IU’s regional campuses to $1,050 at the Bloomington campus, the university said.

The IU Board of Trustees will consider the proposal at a meeting Friday.

“Greater attendance in the summer will allow IU to make more efficient use of its facilities. It also will provide an affordable option for students who want to complete their degrees at IU on a faster track than the traditional model,” McRobbie said in a prepared statement.

About 43,000 individual students in the IU system took at least one summer class this year, the university said. They comprise less than 40 percent of IU’s total student population.

Enhanced flexibility and better use of summer sessions were recommended in two major reports faculty and administrators completed in the last academic year, IU said. Also, faculty on the main campus in Bloomington last year adopted a new, longer summer session to allow for more flexible and creative use of the summer period.

"This initiative reflects the world in which our students live today and provides them valuable financial relief as they pursue their degrees,” McRobbie added. “I am confident this will help us graduate more students in less time and allow our graduates to leave IU with less debt as they start their careers.”

Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels supported the plan as a way to help students and make better use of the university’s buildings and facilities.

“Every college and university should be looking for ways to help students get more education for their dollar,” Daniels said. “IU’s idea to maximize use of its facilities year-round is a good one, and one that should be imitated at all of our schools. I hope to see campuses full of hardworking students next summer."