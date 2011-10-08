Indianapolis soldier killed by bomb in Afghanistan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 23-year-old soldier from Indianapolis has died from a homemade bomb in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon says Sgt. Tristan Wade died Friday in Qarah Bagh district in the country's Ghazni Province.

The 2009 Southport High School graduate was assigned to the 573rd Clearance Co., 2nd Engineer Battalion, based at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

Gov. Mike Pence issued a statement Monday saying he was saddened to learn of Wade's death and extending his sympathies and those of first lady Karen Pence to Wade's family and friends. He says Wade "is a Hoosier hero who selflessly put on the uniform to defend freedom both here at home and abroad in Afghanistan."