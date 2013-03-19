Indianapolis IUPUI campus searched after gunman reported

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police are searching a downtown
Indianapolis college campus after receiving reports of a gunman near a
campus parking lot.
Indiana
University-Purdue University Indianapolis police officer Bill Abston says
a female student called police around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after seeing a
man wearing a long brown coat and carrying what looked like a long gun
near a nursing building.
Abston says
police issued an alert and ordered a campus lockdown. IUPUI police and
officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are
searching the campus for the man.
Students and
faculty have been told to seek shelter until they receive an all-clear
message.
Riley Hospital
for Children on the campus, a nearby magnet school and the NCAA
headquarters also were locked down.
Classes at
IUPUI resumed Monday after spring break.