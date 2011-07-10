Indiana unemployed get extended benefits

Beginning Oct. 16, unemployed Hoosiers can file for an additional six weeks of unemployment insurance, through the federally funded extended benefits.

Indiana qualified for the extended benefits because Indiana’s three-month average unemployment rate is 8.5 percent.

The additional six weeks of benefits allows unemployment insurance recipients in Indiana to receive up to 99 weeks of benefits.

Only states with a three-month average unemployment rate at or above 8.5 percent are eligible.

In May, Indiana’s three-month average fell below 8.5 percent, triggering off tier four benefits on July 9.

Individuals who exhausted tier three after July 9 moved to extended benefits, the last 20 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits. Just over 6,000 Hoosiers were receiving tier four benefits when it triggered off.

Indiana’s online filing system will automatically move eligible recipients to tier four.

More information is available at www.in.gov/dwd/