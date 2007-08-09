Indiana State approves 3.5 percent tuition jump

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University’s board of trustees have approved a 3.5 percent tuition increase for each of the next two school years, higher than the 2.5 increase the Commission for Higher Education had recommended last month.

The school based in Terre Haute said the increase approved Friday is the smallest percentage-wise since 2000. Indiana residents enrolled as full-time students for the 2011-12 school year will pay $3,991 per semester, an increase of $134.

President Dan Bradley says the increase is needed to meet the goals of the university’s strategic plan and ensure a quality education. He says the amount of financial aid offered by Indiana State also will go up by 3.5 percent.

The trustees approved a new annual budget of nearly $144 million, down 0.5 percent from the current budget.