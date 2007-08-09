Indiana Senate panel votes to require ultrasound for abortion pill users

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — An Indiana Senate committee has approved a proposal to tighten laws
on how doctors can give women the so-called abortion pill even though
doctors testified that the measure requires prescription of a more
dangerous higher dosage.
The Senate
health committee voted 5-4 Wednesday in support of the bill. It requires
that a doctor examine a woman in person before giving her RU-486 and to
schedule a follow-up ultrasound for her two weeks later.
The bill also
requires doctors to follow federal Food and Drug Administration guidelines
for administering the drug.
Doctors
testified that the FDA calls for triple the dosage normally prescribed,
which could lead to greater side effects.
Bill sponsor
Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle says that requirement might be changed when
the full Senate considers the bill.