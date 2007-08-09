Indiana Senate panel votes to require ultrasound for abortion pill users

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Senate committee has approved a proposal to tighten laws on how doctors can give women the so-called abortion pill even though doctors testified that the measure requires prescription of a more dangerous higher dosage.

The Senate health committee voted 5-4 Wednesday in support of the bill. It requires that a doctor examine a woman in person before giving her RU-486 and to schedule a follow-up ultrasound for her two weeks later.

The bill also requires doctors to follow federal Food and Drug Administration guidelines for administering the drug.

Doctors testified that the FDA calls for triple the dosage normally prescribed, which could lead to greater side effects.

Bill sponsor Sen. Travis Holdman of Markle says that requirement might be changed when the full Senate considers the bill.