Indiana Senate panel approves specialty license plate limits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Groups with specialty auto license plates would face new
sales and financial reporting requirements under a proposal endorsed by an
Indiana Senate committee.
The Senate’s transportation committee voted Tuesday to advance the bill to
the full Senate. The bill would create an eight-member bipartisan panel to
review requests from nonprofit groups and universities for specialty plates.
All groups with plates would have to sell 500 a year and undergo a financial
review once a decade. The bill sets a limit of 150 specialty plates, while
the state now has about 100 specialty plates.
The House approved the proposal last month after a similar push was derailed
a year ago by social conservatives who led a drive to revoke the plate
issued to a gay youth advocacy group.