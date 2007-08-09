Indiana Republican leaders weigh banning required union dues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bills filed in the Indiana House that would ban workers from being required to pay union dues could spark a debate so divisive that Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels wants to avoid the issue.

The so-called right-to-work legislation has been filed by Republicans who gained a House majority in the November election. Labor committee chairman Doug Gutwein of Francesville says he supports such a law but doesn’t know yet whether the committee will consider it.

Democratic Rep. Dennis Tyler of Muncie tells The Courier-Journal of Louisville that he believes such laws drive down wages and that Democrats will fight it.

Daniels says he believes the proposal has merit but worries that bringing it up could hurt the chances of action on other issues during the legislative session that starts next week.