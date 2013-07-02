Indiana prosecutor to drop charges in deer rescue case

GREENSBURG,
Ind. (AP) — An Indiana prosecutor plans to drop illegal possession charges
against a couple who nursed an injured white-tailed deer back to health
and kept it in an enclosure on their farm for two years.
Decatur County
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Brown tells The Indianapolis Star the
charges against Connersville police officer Jeff Counceller and his wife,
Jennifer, will be dropped by the end of the week. Brown says his office
decided to drop the charges in response to a request from the Indiana
Department of Natural Resources.
Brown says his
office will issue a special prosecutor's report explaining its decision
once the charges have been dismissed.
Thousands of
people outraged by the case have signed an online petition calling for the
charges to be dropped.