Indiana police groups object right to resist police bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana House committee has advanced a proposal
laying out when people are legally justified in resisting police officers
despite the objection of numerous law enforcement groups who say they’re
worried about more violence toward police.
The bill considered Wednesday by the committee responds to a public uproar
over an Indiana Supreme Court ruling last year that residents couldn’t use
force against officers even during an illegal entry.
The committee’s proposal specifies that residents are protected by the
state’s self-defense law if they reasonably believe force is necessary to
protect themselves from unlawful actions by an officer.
Steuben County Sheriff Tim Troyer says violence toward his officers already
has increased with methamphetamine abuse. He worries about giving drug users
the idea that they have the right to resist arrest.