Indiana police groups object right to resist police bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana House committee has advanced a proposal laying out when people are legally justified in resisting police officers despite the objection of numerous law enforcement groups who say they’re worried about more violence toward police.

The bill considered Wednesday by the committee responds to a public uproar over an Indiana Supreme Court ruling last year that residents couldn’t use force against officers even during an illegal entry.

The committee’s proposal specifies that residents are protected by the state’s self-defense law if they reasonably believe force is necessary to protect themselves from unlawful actions by an officer.

Steuben County Sheriff Tim Troyer says violence toward his officers already has increased with methamphetamine abuse. He worries about giving drug users the idea that they have the right to resist arrest.