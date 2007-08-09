Indiana one of worst states for obesity CDC reports

ATLANTA (AP) — A new government survey shows 12 states now
have very high obesity rates.
Overall, more
than a third of adults are obese but rates vary by state. The latest
figures are based on a 2011 telephone survey that asked adults their
height and weight. For the first time, households with only cell phones
were included.
State rates
remained about the same although states with very high rates went from
nine to 12. At least 30 percent of adults are obese in Alabama, Arkansas,
Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma,
South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia.
Colorado was
lowest, at just under 21 percent, and Mississippi was highest at nearly 36
percent.
The Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention released the figures Monday.
___
Online:
CDC state
obesity data:
http://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/adult.html
Posted 8/13/2012