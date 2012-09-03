INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — The Indiana Senate on Friday narrowly approved a statewide smoking
ban proposal and sent it to the governor, who is expected to sign it into
law.
The ban
approved by senators in a 28-22 vote will still give people plenty of
places to light up since it exempts Indiana's bars, casinos and private
clubs, such as veterans and fraternal organizations.
Lawmakers
seeking a tougher ban swallowed hard on the compromise, saying it was
better to approve some type of ban now and return to it for more extensive
restrictions later. Public health advocates argued the measure was too
weak after bars were cut out of the ban.
The House
approved the ban Thursday night in a 60-33 vote. Gov. Mitch Daniels made
adoption of Indiana's first statewide smoking restrictions part of his
legislative agenda and has said he expected to sign the bill.
Bill sponsor
Sen. Beverly Gard, R-Greenfield, said she had hoped for a more
comprehensive bill, but knew that the exemptions were needed in order for
it to clear the Legislature.
"It will
result in the protection of the health of hundreds of thousands of
Hoosiers from secondhand smoke," Gard said in urging senators to support
the bill.
Several
senators argue that business owners should have the right to decide
whether to allow smoking.
Earlier in the
session, the House approved a ban on smoking in most public places and
businesses that gave an 18-month exemption to bars, while the Senate
passed a watered-down version last week that gave bars a complete
exemption.
The compromise
version negotiated this week also exempts casinos, private clubs, retail
tobacco stores and some in-home businesses.
Danielle
Patterson, co-chairwoman of the Indiana Campaign for Smokefree Air, said
before the Senate's vote that she appreciated efforts by the bill's
sponsors to win support for a tougher version. She said she thought it was
important to include bars in the statewide ban, pointing out that the
Indianapolis city smoking ban still exempts bars several years after it
was adopted.
"We just feel
that this was not the best bill for Hoosiers," Patterson said. "It will
get something on the books but it may be five to seven years before we can
improve it."