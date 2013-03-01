Indiana lawmakers seek decentralized school choices

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Republican state senators announced Wednesday they
will push measures to decentralize school leadership in Indiana and pull the
state out of a national education initiative.
Some high-performing schools would be allowed to choose their own curriculum
under a plan from Sen. Mike Delph of Carmel. A separate proposal from Sen.
Scott Schneider of Indianapolis calls for ending Indiana’s participation in
the national Common Core Standards, a set of uniform benchmarks for math and
reading.
If successful, Schneider’s measure would mark another rebuttal of the
sweeping education changes pushed by departing state schools superintendent
Tony Bennett and outgoing Gov. Mitch Daniels — this time from the right.
Incoming School Superintendent Glenda Ritz, a Democrat, capitalized during
the November elections on many conservatives’ angst over losing local
control under the national standards. She beat Bennett, a Republican, after
promising to return more power to local school administrators.
Bennett and the state’s education board signed off on Common Core Standards
in 2010.
“I am worried that Common Core was pushed on Indiana without proper review
of what it will mean for students and teachers,” Schneider said in a press
statement Wednesday. His bill is scheduled for a committee hearing Jan. 16.
Delph’s proposal calls for giving high-performing schools more control over
their curriculum and builds on an education package he unsuccessfully pushed
in the last legislative session.
Under his plan, certain school systems would be allowed to build their own
curriculum, establish their own teacher evaluations, set their own class
schedules and create independent plans for career and technical training.
School districts would have to meet a series of requirements before winning
autonomy from the state: At least 25 percent of students would have to score
above a 2 on at least one Advanced Placement Exam or graduate with a
technical honors diploma. At least 90 percent of students must graduate
across the district, and the average SAT scores would need to be greater
than the statewide average.
“Districts with proven track records could create environments that better
fit their students’ academic needs and capabilities,” Delph said. “This
would allow these students to reach their fullest potential.”
Lawmakers return for a lengthy 2013 session on Monday.