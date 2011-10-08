Indiana law already allows teachers to carry guns

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — While legislators in other states are wrestling with the idea of allowing teachers to carry guns in school, experts say Indiana law already allows it.

The idea has gained traction following the school shooting in Connecticut.

In Indiana, anyone appointed as a school security guard can carry a gun on school property. In most cases, guards are off-duty police officers, but they don’t have to be.

Republican state Sen. Jim Tomes (toms) says he had intended to suggest changing the law so teachers could carry guns during the 2013 session, but since then he’s found out they already can.

Tomes says it’s a school policy decision.

A school safety expert says he isn’t aware of any of Indiana’s more than 2,000 public schools where teachers carry guns.