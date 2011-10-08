Indiana House passes Rep Moseley bill to help veterans find jobs

The Indiana House of Representatives has passed a bill co-authored by Rep. Charles Moseley, D-Portage, that will help Hoosier veterans trained as Emergency Medical Technicians and paramedics to use those skills when they return from service.

House Bill 1486 passed through the Committee for Veterans Affairs and Public Safety and the full House without objection. The final vote was 96-0 and the bill now advances to the Senate for further consideration.

The proposal allows Emergency Medical Services (EMS) commissioners to develop rules to expedite procedures to certify veterans. Under current law, military versions of certifications are not valid in the state of Indiana, which forces veterans to undergo redundant and costly training.

“This is a jobs bill,” said Moseley. “It creates opportunities for easier pathways to employment for our veterans. We’re helping veterans who are returning from active service and have experienced tremendous hardships finding positions with good income to support themselves and their families,” he added.

The bill also helps alleviate the shortage of EMTs in Indiana.

“We have a void of trained EMTs,” said Moseley, “With this bill, veterans can more easily acquire jobs and Indiana can be a safer place to live. It has potential to be one of the best pieces of legislation this session.”

The bill was a bipartisan effort authored by Rep. Dan Forestal, D-Indianapolis, and coauthored by Rep. Justin Moed, D-Indianapolis, and members of the Republican caucus.

You also can contact Moseley toll free at 1-800-382-9842, or via e-mail at H10@in.gov