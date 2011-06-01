Indiana House members pledge unity after rocky start

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats and Republicans in the Indiana House are pledging to work together after getting off to a rocky start with partisan bickering and procedural challenges.

House Speaker Brian Bosma said Thursday that Republicans who control the House will continue to reach out to minority Democrats despite Democrats efforts the day before to derail legislation favored by many Republicans.

Minority Leader Patrick Bauer of South Bend says Democrats want to work with Republicans on important issues. He says, “Today is a new day.”

Bauer also had a suggestion for Bosma. He said with a smile that Republicans who control redistricting this year should keep political district maps similar to ones drawn by Democrats if they really wanted to show cooperation. He says such maps would be “proof positive we have bipartisanship.”