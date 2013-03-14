Indiana crash survivors say driver was urged 'go faster' by doomed front seat passenger

DALEVILLE,
Ind. (AP) — Two teenagers who survived a sport-utility crash that killed
three people have told police a front-seat passenger repeatedly urged the
driver to "go faster" before the deadly 100 mph crash.
Lt. Arlan
Johnson of the Delaware County Sheriff's Department told the Star Press
that crash survivors Trace Joiner and Jessica DeLong, both 13, told
investigators that front-seat passenger Kent Kalley repeatedly urged
driver Lisa H. Crane to accelerate.
"They said
that Kent told Lisa to go faster like five or six times," said Johnson, a
member of the county's crash reconstruction team.
He said Joiner
and DeLong described their fear as Kalley and Case appeared to try to
"have fun" with the four children in the car. Shortly before the crash, he
said that Joiner, who was riding in the back seat, asked Case and Kalley
to let him out of the vehicle or slow down, to which Kalley replied, "No;
this will be fun."
The teens also
said Kalley urged Case, who was his girlfriend, to run a stop sign that
was just ahead on the road, telling her "go ahead and run it; there's
nobody coming."
Just before
the SUV reached that stop sign, however, it hit a dip in the road and
became airborne going faster than 100 mph, Johnson said. The vehicle
slammed into a retaining wall and then rolled over several times before
landing upright among several large boulders.
Sunday's crash
near the central Indiana community of Yorktown killed Case and Kalley,
both 47, and 12-year-old Andrew Lackey. Kalley's 13-year-old daughter,
Savannah Kalley, also survived the crash. All three survivors were
airlifted to Indianapolis-area hospitals.
"These were
poor decisions that led to some serious consequences," Johnson said of the
crash.