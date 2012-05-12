INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — A state board has approved changes to Indiana's teacher licensing
requirements despite arguments from opponents that the new rules could
hurt the quality of classroom instruction.
The State
Board of Education voted 9-2 Wednesday in favor of the rule changes
supported by outgoing Republican state schools superintendent Tony
Bennett. Incoming superintendent Glenda Ritz had asked the board to delay
action until after she takes office next month.
The new rules
make it easier for college graduates to obtain teacher licenses without
completing teacher training programs. Supporters disagreed with claims
they would hurt teacher quality and said local school districts would
still control whom they hire as teachers.
Ritz defeated
Bennett in last month's election after campaigning against many of the
school changes he has pushed over the last few years.