INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state board has approved changes to Indiana's teacher licensing requirements despite arguments from opponents that the new rules could hurt the quality of classroom instruction.

The State Board of Education voted 9-2 Wednesday in favor of the rule changes supported by outgoing Republican state schools superintendent Tony Bennett. Incoming superintendent Glenda Ritz had asked the board to delay action until after she takes office next month.

The new rules make it easier for college graduates to obtain teacher licenses without completing teacher training programs. Supporters disagreed with claims they would hurt teacher quality and said local school districts would still control whom they hire as teachers.

Ritz defeated Bennett in last month's election after campaigning against many of the school changes he has pushed over the last few years.