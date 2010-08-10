Indiana BMV commissioner resigns day after arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The commissioner of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles resigned Thursday, a day after he was arrested on charges that he exposed himself to a plainclothes police officer inside a public restroom in downtown Indianapolis.

Andy Miller resigned effective immediately, Gov. Mitch Daniels’ office said. Miller had held top positions in the Daniels administration since 2005, first as state agriculture director and then heading up the Office of Disaster Recovery. He was appointed to the motor vehicle post in December 2008.

“Andy Miller has been an exceptional public servant. Indiana farmers, flood victims, motorists and taxpayers in general all have benefited from his hard work and leadership in three important capacities,” Daniels said in a statement. “If things are as reported, the law must be respected, but either way this is just an extremely sad situation.”

Miller, 40, of Carmel was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of public indecency about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Claypool Court, a retail and hotel center near the Circle Centre mall, authorities said.

Daniels named R. Scott Waddell, the BMV’s chief of staff, as the agency’s new commissioner.

Waddell joined the BMV in March 2009 as a deputy commissioner and was later named chief of staff for finance and administration.