Indiana bill for alcohol amnesty law goes to governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Legislators have approved changing Indiana law to shield
people from arrest on alcohol charges if they seek out medical help for
someone who is intoxicated.
The proposal is now awaiting the governor’s approval after the state Senate
gave it final legislative approval on Thursday with a 47-0 vote. The bill
gives immunity from arrest on public intoxication or underage drinking
charges to people who act to get help for someone facing an alcohol-related
emergency.
Supporters say
similar disciplinary policies at some colleges have encouraged students to
seek out assistance for others.
Posted 3/2/2012