Indiana bill for alcohol amnesty law goes to governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Legislators have approved changing Indiana law to shield people from arrest on alcohol charges if they seek out medical help for someone who is intoxicated.

The proposal is now awaiting the governor’s approval after the state Senate gave it final legislative approval on Thursday with a 47-0 vote. The bill gives immunity from arrest on public intoxication or underage drinking charges to people who act to get help for someone facing an alcohol-related emergency.

Supporters say similar disciplinary policies at some colleges have encouraged students to seek out assistance for others.

Posted 3/2/2012