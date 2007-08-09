TOM LoBIANCO,

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's House Democrats are again blocking divisive right-to-work legislation because of what their leader calls a Republican "trick."

Democratic House Minority Leader Patrick Bauer said he learned Monday night of a Republican plan to undermine the Democrats' effort to put right-to-work legislation on the ballot. Democrats boycotted the House again Tuesday in response.

But Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says Bauer is reneging on a promise that Democrats would vote on the legislation Tuesday.

Bauer says he's having state and outside lawyers review the referendum proposal. He says Democrats could boycott for at least a few more days.