INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's House Democrats are again
blocking divisive right-to-work legislation because of what their leader
calls a Republican "trick."
Democratic House Minority Leader Patrick Bauer said he
learned Monday night of a Republican plan to undermine the Democrats'
effort to put right-to-work legislation on the ballot. Democrats boycotted
the House again Tuesday in response.
But Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says Bauer is
reneging on a promise that Democrats would vote on the legislation
Tuesday.
Bauer says he's having state and outside lawyers review the
referendum proposal. He says Democrats could boycott for at least a few
more days.
The House of Representatives had planned to vote later
Tuesday on the referendum proposal and 43 other amendments to the bill.
The Republican proposal would ban unions from collecting mandatory
representation fees.