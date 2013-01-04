House panel approves Healthy Indiana Plan expansion, strips grants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana House panel has altered a
plan that would use the state's Healthy Indiana Plan to expand Medicaid
coverage in the state.
The House
Public Health Committee voted 8-5 on Monday for a bipartisan measure that
would expand coverage without seeking federal Medicaid dollars through
block grants, like the Senate has approved.
Gov. Mike
Pence has already submitted a plan asking the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services to approve covering roughly 400,000 low-income residents
through HIP. The state faces a June deadline for approval or it could be
forced to dismantle the program and end coverage for the 40,000 residents
already enrolled.
Indiana's
legislative leaders and Pence have balked at expanding Medicaid using the
traditional program. But they have suggested expanding the program using a
state-run program.