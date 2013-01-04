House panel approves Healthy Indiana Plan expansion, strips grants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana House panel has altered a plan that would use the state's Healthy Indiana Plan to expand Medicaid coverage in the state.

The House Public Health Committee voted 8-5 on Monday for a bipartisan measure that would expand coverage without seeking federal Medicaid dollars through block grants, like the Senate has approved.

Gov. Mike Pence has already submitted a plan asking the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to approve covering roughly 400,000 low-income residents through HIP. The state faces a June deadline for approval or it could be forced to dismantle the program and end coverage for the 40,000 residents already enrolled.

Indiana's legislative leaders and Pence have balked at expanding Medicaid using the traditional program. But they have suggested expanding the program using a state-run program.