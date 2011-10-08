Hoosier stockbrokers behind on child support could lose licenses

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson has sent letters to Hoosier
stockbrokers who are behind on child support and not making payments,
warning them that if they do not pay, their professional license will be
suspended, the Secretary of State’s Office announced today.
That statement said that Lawson has been working with the Department of
Child Services to identify financial professionals who are registered with
the Securities Division of the Secretary of State’s office and who are
behind in child support and not making payments.
“Non-custodial parents have a responsibility to provide financial support to
their children,” Lawson said. “To ensure kids get what they deserve,
financial professionals registered with my office who don’t pay will have
their license suspended.”
Four stockbrokers registered with the Securities Division have been
identified as behind in child support in amounts of $4,000 or more. The
total amount due is in excess of $160,000 with the largest amounts owed
being $62,820 and $70,400, the statement said. Individuals who have not made
arrangements for payment with county prosecutors will receive a warning that
payment is required or that a suspension is possible. If the individual does
not respond, then the Securities Division may suspend their license until
payment arrangements are made.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly gave the Secretary of State the
authority to suspend an individual’s registration under the Indiana Uniform
Securities Act for failure to pay child support. House Enrolled Act 1294,
which authorized the change, was authored by Representatives Heaton and
Burton and sponsored by Senators Smith and Mrvan.