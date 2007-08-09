Hoosier lawmaker apologizes for tone of Girl Scouts criticism

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana lawmaker is apologizing for the tone of his accusations that the Girl Scouts is a radical group that promotes abortions and homosexuality, but is standing by his criticism of the national group.

Republican Rep. Bob Morris of Fort Wayne says in a statement to The Journal Gazette that his comments about the Girl Scouts were “emotional, reactionary and inflammatory.” He says he shouldn’t have “painted the entire Girl Scouts organization with such a wide brush.”

The Girl Scouts have flatly denied Morris’ charges.

Morris says he won’t join all other Indiana House members in honoring the Girl Scouts’ 100th anniversary because he believes its national organization has ties with Planned Parenthood.

Morris’ stance became the butt of jokes inside the Statehouse and among national late-night television comedians.