Hoosier lawmaker apologizes for tone of Girl Scouts criticism

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana lawmaker is apologizing for the tone of
his accusations that the Girl Scouts is a radical group that promotes
abortions and homosexuality, but is standing by his criticism of the
national group.
Republican Rep. Bob Morris of Fort Wayne says in a statement to The Journal
Gazette that his comments about the Girl Scouts were “emotional, reactionary
and inflammatory.” He says he shouldn’t have “painted the entire Girl Scouts
organization with such a wide brush.”
The Girl Scouts have flatly denied Morris’ charges.
Morris says he won’t join all other Indiana House members in honoring the
Girl Scouts’ 100th anniversary because he believes its national organization
has ties with Planned Parenthood.
Morris’ stance became the butt of jokes inside the Statehouse and among
national late-night television comedians.