Governor Daniels signs Indiana smoking ban into law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Mitch Daniels signed Indiana’s first statewide
smoking restrictions into law Monday, saying while everyone might not have
been happy with the bill, it was best to get something approved while
lawmakers had the “energy” to handle the issue.
The smoking ban proposal narrowly cleared the state Senate this month after
compromises expanding the number of exemptions were added to the bill over
the objections of health advocates. Daniels signed it and other legislation
during a ceremony at his Statehouse office.
The ban that takes effect in July will still give people plenty of places to
light up as it exempts Indiana’s bars, casinos, retail tobacco shops and
private clubs, such as veterans and fraternal organizations.
“I never thought this was as quite an absolute subject as some thought it,”
Daniels said shortly before signing the measure.
After lawmakers removed bars and taverns from the ban, the American Cancer
Society and other public health groups that had been lobbying in favor of
the measure turned against it.
But Rep. Eric Turner, a Cicero Republican who co-wrote the legislation, said
even with the exemptions, the measure is still strong.
“I like to be focused on the thousands of locations in Indiana on July 1st
that will be smoke-free,” Turner said. “Of course we had to have some
exemptions to get it passed. The public will dictate to us when the timing
is right.”
Also Monday, Daniels approved new fines for violations of Indiana’s open
meetings laws, new regulations on nepotism in local government and a
reduction in the number of boards and commissions in the state.
Public officials will now face court fines if they violate the state’s open
meetings laws. Daniels called it a victory for open government supporters.
One of the biggest remaining questions from the 2012 session is whether the
Republican governor will veto a measure passed by the Legislature that would
allow homeowners to use force against police officers entering their homes.
Daniels spent Monday talking with opponents and supporters of the bill and
said he still hasn’t decided what to do.
“It’s a close
call, I’m trying to put the time into it to at least make a well-informed
decision,” he said.
Posted 3/20/3012