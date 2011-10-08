Gary and Columbus airport towers among FAA closures

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — Towers at airports in Gary and Columbus will be closed as the
Federal Aviation Administration slashes hundreds of millions of dollars
from its budget due to automatic federal spending cuts
The FAA
released a final list Friday of 149 air traffic control facilities that it
will close at small airports around the country starting early next month.
All of the
airports targeted for tower shutdowns have fewer than 150,000 total flight
operations per year. Of those, fewer than 10,000 are commercial flights by
passenger airlines.
The closures
will not force the shutdown of any of those airports, but pilots will be
left to coordinate takeoffs and landings among themselves over a shared
radio frequency with no help from ground controllers.